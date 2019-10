Katy Perry is BACK with a sultry new single called “Harleys In Hawaii.” WHEWWWW! (This song has me over here fanning myself) Perry took to Instagram a few days ago to tease the new single with a 60’s inspired photo.

The song was apparently inspired by an actual motorcycle trip Perry and her beau Orlando Bloom took around Hawaii.

This is the third single off Perry’s upcoming album, which she has yet to reveal the title or release date.

