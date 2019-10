Taylor Swift recently revealed that she had recorded a NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Now it’s HERE! Over 300 people employees and guests packed into one room to hear Taylor perform. Taylor said, “Tiny Desk is like one of my favorite corners of the internet.” Me too, Taylor, me too! Check out her performance below.

Taylor’s performance follows other big names to stop by the NPR Tiny Desk, like Lizzo and the Jonas Brothers.

