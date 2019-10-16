WATCH: Entire Nationals Park Stadium is Absolutely HYPE for Baby Shark (and Gerardo Parra)

Baseball fan or not, Baby Shark fan or not, this clip from game 4 of NLCS at Nationals Park is so great to watch! Seriously, I’ve never seen so many people in one setting so hype for Baby Shark! Washington Nationals outfielder, Gerardo Parra made the infamous jam his walk-up song back in June in honor of his 2 year old daughter after being in a hitless slump. And it seemed to work! He hasn’t changed it since and it somehow has basically become the rally song for the Nationals this season.

