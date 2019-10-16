Justin Timberlake Continues to Tease His Lizzo Collaboration

Earlier this summer Justin Timberlake teased what would be an epic collab with Lizzo after sharing a video of a little studio sesh on Twitter. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, JT spilled details of what lead up to the two working together and revealed “we got a couple of ideas” and that “they’re pretty good.” Of course they’re good! This is Lizzo and Justin Timerblake! So when can we expect to hear these unreleased bops? JT says that’s all up to Lizzo so Lizzo, I’m looking at you girl.

