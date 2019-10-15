The G.O.T cast made how much?!?!

This is crazy!! I figured the actors made a ton of money but I wasn’t expecting this much! According to Finance101.com Some of the actors made up to $500,000 a show!!

Here are just a few…

Kit Harington – Jon Snow $500,000

Maisie Williams – Arya Stark – $100,000 to $200,000

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Jaime Lannister – $500,000

Peter Dinklage – Tyrion Lannister – $500,000

Aidan Gillen – Littlefinger/Petyr Baelish – $100,000 to $200,000

Gwendoline Christie – Brienne of Tarth – $100,000 to $200,000

John Bradley – Samwell Tarly – Only $10,000? WTF? HAHA!

