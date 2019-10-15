National
Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2019

Dressing up in a bat mask. Debica, Poland

Source: Anna Bizon / Getty

It’s that time of year again, already!  How?!  Well, I will spend the next few weeks desperately trying to figure out what the heck I am going to be for Halloween.  I’ve been tossing out the idea of Dorthy, because my new puppy could pass a Toto, and I would get to wear some cute glittery red shoes.  But I’m just not sure if anything will top last years costume of the “Shredded Banksy.” (The amount of people who didn’t get my costume was shocking.  Do you live under a rock?!)

 

Thanks for the Halloween 2018 costume idea, @banksy #LoveIsintheBin #Banksy #Halloween #HalloweenCostume

So just what is everyone dressing up as this year?  Here are the top 10 most googled Halloween costumes of 2019:
10. Unicorn
9.  80’s Rocker
8.  Chucky
7.  Fortnite Character
6.  Clown
5.  Descendants Character
4.  Dinosaur
3.  Spiderman
2.  Witch
1.  Pennywise from It
Some costumes that didn’t make the top 10, and I’m very surprised about:
-Fat Thor
-Harley Quinn
-The Joker
Let’s be honest, we’re about to see A LOT of all these while we’re out and about this year.  Read more about the most popular costumes here.
