People are NOT Happy With This Former Bachelorette Contestant

Former Bachelorette contestant, Mike Johnson, did something that people are kind of pissed at.

Mike Johnson, yes the guy who went on a handful of dates with Demi Lovato, was on the Strahan, Sara & Keke portion of GMA yesterday when he asked out Keke Palmer LIVE ON AIR! Keke handled it like a pro, well as well as she could, but you could tell she was totally caught off guard & felt uncomfortable. She finally just blurted out “IM AT WORK GUYS” and quickly tried to move on. You can watch it below:

People are pissed because they think it was super inappropriate for him to while she was literally in the middle of her job.

MY OPINION & THOUGHTS??? This guy has GOT.TO.GO. Not only was it so inappropriate for hi, to do while home girl is just trying to get through a day of work BUT Mike Johnson is coming off so thirsty for fame and just desperate to be a celebrity. He claims that he doesn’t like to “date public” which does not make any sense at all.

1. He literally went on a reality television show where you date in front of the entire country

2. He went on an all out media tour after his like 3 dates with Demi Lovato sharing very intimate moments

3. He asked out a TV Host on live television!!!!!

THANK U NEXT @MikeJohnson !

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: