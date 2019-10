An Irish man pulled one final prank on his friends and family as they attended his funeral. The man made a recording before his death, so after his coffin was lowered into the ground, the audio started playing through a speaker next to the grave site. The man’s daughter tweeted, “It was his dying wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man…. To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: