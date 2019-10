Host Emily Metheny speaks with Greg McCauley of the Link Institute about STEM education and space exploration programming in Central Indiana. Emily also has information about the American Cancer Society‘s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk happening Oct. 19th, and a quick recap of Hispanic Heritage Month with Marlene Dotson and Bernice Tenorio from the Indiana Latino Institute.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

