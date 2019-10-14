Dustin
HomeDustin

I almost Died In Colorado!

This was nuts! I almost died when I was on vacation in Colorado. So, we decided to go hiking up in Boulder. Great right? WRONG!!! No told me A. it was going to be up a mountain and B. it snowed the day before so there was still snow and ice on the ground. We went along some pretty slippery and close to the edge parts of the mountain! I was slipping all over the place! At one point, I was doing the splits to keep myself from falling off the edge. Word of advice, wear the right gear when you go hiking. We saw people in jeans and at time business casual clothes. Not the right “work place outing” kind of situation. It was pretty awesome and I definitely feel like we accomplished something that day! Also, going down in those conditions was harder than going up!

Here are a few pics from the hikes we took…

Dustin hiking

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross/ Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross / Radio One Digital

Dustin's Vacation

Source: Dustin Kross/ Radio One Digital

100.9 , Almost Died , Boulder , colorado , Dustin Kross , Hiking , ice , radionow , snow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close