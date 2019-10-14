I almost Died In Colorado!

This was nuts! I almost died when I was on vacation in Colorado. So, we decided to go hiking up in Boulder. Great right? WRONG!!! No told me A. it was going to be up a mountain and B. it snowed the day before so there was still snow and ice on the ground. We went along some pretty slippery and close to the edge parts of the mountain! I was slipping all over the place! At one point, I was doing the splits to keep myself from falling off the edge. Word of advice, wear the right gear when you go hiking. We saw people in jeans and at time business casual clothes. Not the right “work place outing” kind of situation. It was pretty awesome and I definitely feel like we accomplished something that day! Also, going down in those conditions was harder than going up!

Here are a few pics from the hikes we took…

