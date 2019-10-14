Dustin
Someone Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring!!

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Well this stinks but to be honest, it doesn’t seem like she cared all that much! HAHA!! At a recent concert Billie jumped into the crowed singing shaking hands. I love her reaction to the whole thing…

“Somebody stole my f#@ing ring”

“Guess that’s my fault”

“Keeeep that s#!t”

“Take Care of that s#!t”

Below could be the time it happen!

Her rings don’t look cheap either!! Look at these things…

Billie with the bling bling bling!!

View this post on Instagram

careful who ya talkin to

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

Have you seen the video for her new single “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”? Here check it out…

 

All The Good Girls Go To Hell , Billie Eilish , concert , Crowd , Dustin Kross , ring , Stole , stolen

