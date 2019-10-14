Someone Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring!!

Well this stinks but to be honest, it doesn’t seem like she cared all that much! HAHA!! At a recent concert Billie jumped into the crowed singing shaking hands. I love her reaction to the whole thing…

“Somebody stole my f#@ing ring”

“Guess that’s my fault”

“Keeeep that s#!t”

“Take Care of that s#!t”

Below could be the time it happen!

Hey, @billieeilish… I think I know when your ring got stolen. pic.twitter.com/zlXrngesXQ — jaime (@jaimeerioss) October 13, 2019

Her rings don’t look cheap either!! Look at these things…

Billie with the bling bling bling!!

Have you seen the video for her new single “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”? Here check it out…

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: