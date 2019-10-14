Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PICS: Offset Gifts Cardi B Two HUGE Diamond Rings

Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Cardi B recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her husband, Offset, and some close family and friends.  She received a special surprise from her hubby, delivered on a silver platter covered in rose petals.  Cardi got not one, but two HUGE diamond rings full of heart shaped stones.  Just how many carats is that thing?!

 

Offset later posted a close up of what he calls the “Titanic ring.”  (That thing looks like it’s about to give her finger arthritis)

View this post on Instagram

KIDS WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY THE TITANIC DIAMOND 💎

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

 

Cardi also got some new ink over her birthday weekend.  A tattoo on the back of her leg that reads, of course, “Offset.”

 

birthday , cardi b , Diamond Rings , Gifts , offset

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close