PICS: Offset Gifts Cardi B Two HUGE Diamond Rings

Cardi B recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her husband, Offset, and some close family and friends. She received a special surprise from her hubby, delivered on a silver platter covered in rose petals. Cardi got not one, but two HUGE diamond rings full of heart shaped stones. Just how many carats is that thing?!

Offset later posted a close up of what he calls the “Titanic ring.” (That thing looks like it’s about to give her finger arthritis)

Cardi also got some new ink over her birthday weekend. A tattoo on the back of her leg that reads, of course, “Offset.”

