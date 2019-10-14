Joe & McKinzie
Kylie Jenner Can’t Wait To Have More Babies!

Kylie Jenner admits she CAN’T WAIT to have more babies….BUT she can & she’s going to.

During a Instagram Q&A Kylie did on her story she was asked about being a parent & if she wanted anymore kids. She responded saying that she LOVES being a mom and can’t wait to have more kids but she’s going to wait because she’s not quite ready for that right now. (I’m guessing she’s gonna wait until her & her baby daddy Travis Scott get back together because let’s face it…they’re gonna get back together).

She was also asked about how she got back into shape after having Stormi & Kylie admitted that her body “snapped back fast” but said that her body hasn’t been the same since. She said once she accepts her new body her confidence came back!

I just love seeing such a badass woman be a business mogul & loving mommy because woman can do it all :)

