Monday Motivation Stories! 10/14/19

Joe shared a story about a group of High School girls who did something to support their fellow Homecoming Nominee, click here for the full story
(video of the HS girls supporting their classmate)
Liv shared a heart-warming story about a family of four that adopted 4 siblings who were in need.
(video of family that help save 4 siblings)
Porkchop picked an inspiring story about a dog that was missing for 12 years, click here for the full story
(video of woman being reunited with her missing pup)
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: