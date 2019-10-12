Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Tiny Desk Concert

Whenever Taylor Swift tweets something to her nearly 85 million followers, it’s usually pretty important.  Taylor recently revealed that she has a NPR Tiny Desk Concert on the horizon.  (insert internal screams here)

 

Morgan Noell Smith, a video producer for the Tiny Desk Concert series, shared a behind the scenes photo along with what it mean to her to be behind the camera filming Swift.

Ok I need to take a moment to share just how thankful I am to be where I am right now… Today I met Taylor Swift. She complimented my makeup and we were wearing matching blazers. After that, she sat down and worked with me for 45 minutes on camera blocking and her set list. It was unreal. We have a lot of people who come to perform at the desk, but it is SO humbling to see someone as famous, as huge, as ICONIC as Taylor Swift just come in, sit behind the desk, and play her music the same way it was written… just her on a guitar and at the piano. And the best part, she sang my favorite song… All Too Well. While I stood behind the camera, focused on her face, a little voice in my head started screaming at me: “This is YOUR life. This is happening right now. You’re filming Taylor Swift; she’s singing your favorite song and you’re directing this shoot.” I am SO freaking thankful for my job, for my colleagues for making this amazing day happen and for this amazing life that I somehow get to live. Thank you, @taylorswift for the best day! I would be lying if I said I didn’t shed a few happy tears. #tinydesk #tinydeskconcert #nprmusic #taylorswift #alltoowell #lover

The acoustic set list is rumored to include “Lover,” “The Man,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” and “All Too Well.”  I’m so interested to see how she performs “Lover.”  She performed a stripped down piano version on SNL, so an acoustic guitar performance of “Lover” would be amazing to see!

Swift is the latest big star to stop by for a Tiny Desk Concert, following Lizzo, and the Jonas Brothers.  No word on when the performance will be released, but hopefully it’s soon!

