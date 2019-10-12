Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Tiny Desk Concert

Whenever Taylor Swift tweets something to her nearly 85 million followers, it’s usually pretty important. Taylor recently revealed that she has a NPR Tiny Desk Concert on the horizon. (insert internal screams here)

Tiny desk, BIG mood. Thank you @NPR for that awesome experience, I can’t wait to relive it when #tinydesk comes out! 📷 @BobBoilen pic.twitter.com/P3LdI2wXXU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2019

Morgan Noell Smith, a video producer for the Tiny Desk Concert series, shared a behind the scenes photo along with what it mean to her to be behind the camera filming Swift.

The acoustic set list is rumored to include “Lover,” “The Man,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” and “All Too Well.” I’m so interested to see how she performs “Lover.” She performed a stripped down piano version on SNL, so an acoustic guitar performance of “Lover” would be amazing to see!

Swift is the latest big star to stop by for a Tiny Desk Concert, following Lizzo, and the Jonas Brothers. No word on when the performance will be released, but hopefully it’s soon!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: