6/10 People Creep Through Their Partner’s Phone.. Even More Say They Peep at Strangers’ Screens

According to a survey done by HP, 60% of people snoop through their partners phone! This includes going through text messages and camera rolls without the other knowing. I can actually believe this and honestly I figured the rate would be much higher. But what I’m baffled by is that 8/10 people also admit to glancing at anyone’s screen around them, including total strangers! Is this just a bad habit? Or are people really that nosey? Quite frankly, I wasn’t raised in a zoo so I wouldn’t dare to look through someone else’s phone…

