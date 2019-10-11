WATCH: Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ Video

Halsey has released visuals for “Graveyard,” which is her first single off her upcoming Manic album. Check out the video below!

There is a connection with this music video and the video for “Clementine,” which she had released prior. In “Graveyard” she ends up in the same aquarium as the one in the “Clementine” video.

Here’s some fan theories on what it all means:

to kinda further this theory, up until the aquarium part of the video, h’s tattoos aren’t there. after the aquarium, they’re there. without the tattoos she’s ashley. with the tattoos she’s halsey. pic.twitter.com/Fzv0d47giJ — kara 🕸 (@manicktm) October 8, 2019

In clementine she says: "I left my daydreams at the gate, because I just can't take them too" And that's why she leaves the girl at at the aquarium gate ? — Murphy🐺 (@AndreAzinheira) October 8, 2019

When Halsey enters the aquarium the exit sign disappears trapping her in this state of mind/situation she is in @halsey pic.twitter.com/sMHIHJeSaX — Eden 🍊 (@eosiason_) October 8, 2019

once she enters the aquarium, the exit sign disappears because now that she’s halsey, she can’t go back, just like how adults can’t go to neverland pic.twitter.com/UYAjZp1voJ — kara 🕸 (@manicktm) October 8, 2019

this new era is all about Ashley showing her true self to the rest of the world, without Halsey … and that’s why the two music videos are set in an aquarium ?? pic.twitter.com/5Jhx68ibbe — Alice🌈 (@X_XAlice_) October 8, 2019

Halsey is set to drop her upcoming album Manic, on January 17th. She’s also already announced the first leg of the Manic tour. Find out where she’s stopping here.

