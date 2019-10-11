Entertainment News
WATCH: Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ Video

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Halsey has released visuals for “Graveyard,” which is her first single off her upcoming Manic album.  Check out the video below!

 

There is a connection with this music video and the video for “Clementine,” which she had released prior.  In “Graveyard” she ends up in the same aquarium as the one in the “Clementine” video.

 

Here’s some fan theories on what it all means:

 

 

 

 

Halsey is set to drop her upcoming album Manic, on January 17th.  She’s also already announced the first leg of the Manic tour.  Find out where she’s stopping here.

