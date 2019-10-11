Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Reveals ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Soundtrack Tracklist

Looks like Ariana Grande‘s involvement in the Charlie’s Angels soundtrdack goes far beyond the previously released lead single, “Don’t Call Me Angel.”

 

 

Ariana is an executive producer on the soundtrack, and she’s also featured on several tracks.  See the tracklist below.

 

 

There is one song in particular that has stuck out to fans.  Track number two, “Bad To You,” Ariana featuring Normani and the now retired Nicki Minaj.  Normani has toured with Airana on her Sweetener World Tour, and she’s collaborated several times with her close friend Nicki.

Another track off the soundtrack, “How It’s Done” was recently released.  Hear it below.

 

The full Charlie’s Angels soundtrack drops Friday, November 1st.  The movie hits theaters two weeks later, on the 15th.

