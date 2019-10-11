Entertainment News
WATCH: Harry Styles 'Lights Up' Video

IT’S HERE! Harry Styles has blessed us with a new song called “Lights Up.”  But wait, there’s MORE!  He dropped the video as well!  Check it out below.

 

Styles sent twitter into a frenzy recently by tweeting just one word, “do.”  Fans quickly started investigating if that meant new music was coming.  The suspicions were confirmed when a message plastered to the side of a buildings read, “Do you know who you are?”

He then set up a nice little website doyouknowwhoyouare.com, that passes out nice compliments to his fan by just typing in a name.  Can’t lie, it’s extremely accurate.

(Thanks, H!  We know we are!)

No word yet on when we will he’ll be dropping HS2.  Styles revealed to Rolling Stone that he took psychedelic mushrooms as part of his creative process for this album.

 

 

