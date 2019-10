A bakery in Pennsylvania created a cake that looks like a real deer. The cake was created in the proportions and size of a deer but it was also sculpted into perfection with the texture, color, and exact limbs and antlers of a deer.

Ohh Deer… A Pennsylvania bakery created a cake that looks like a real deer. 🎂 🦌 #joesneedtoknownews https://t.co/6H19YprBqJ pic.twitter.com/b8xl9Ebzfn — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) October 11, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: