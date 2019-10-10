DIY Doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

As a proud “dog mom,” I’m the first to admit that I maybe go above and beyond to spoil my pups. My dogs love getting “pup-cups” or “puppuccinos” after trips to the vet. (I’m not the only one who does this for my dogs, right?!) That got me thinking, wouldn’t it be great if there was a doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte? There is!
I’m all about saving money and DIY, so I dug up a doggy PSL recipes for your pup to enjoy! It only takes about 15 minutes and a few simple ingredients. The main ingredient is pumpkin, which is actually packed full of vitamin A and C, iron, and potassium, so it’s good for your dog and it’s digestive system!
Here’s what you’ll need:
- ½ cup pure canned pumpkin
- ¼ cup all natural chicken broth (without garlic or onions)
- ¼ cup plus 1 tbsp. plain yogurt
- several ice cubes
- dash of cinnamon
- organic whipped cream (optional). Make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, which is very dangerous for dogs.
- you’r dog’s favorite treat (for garnish)
Watch the video below to perfect the tasty treat, and get more directions from Chewy here.