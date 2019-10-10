DIY Doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

As a proud “dog mom,” I’m the first to admit that I maybe go above and beyond to spoil my pups. My dogs love getting “pup-cups” or “puppuccinos” after trips to the vet. (I’m not the only one who does this for my dogs, right?!) That got me thinking, wouldn’t it be great if there was a doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte? There is!

I’m all about saving money and DIY, so I dug up a doggy PSL recipes for your pup to enjoy! It only takes about 15 minutes and a few simple ingredients. The main ingredient is pumpkin, which is actually packed full of vitamin A and C, iron, and potassium, so it’s good for your dog and it’s digestive system!

Here’s what you’ll need:

½ cup pure canned pumpkin

¼ cup all natural chicken broth (without garlic or onions)

¼ cup plus 1 tbsp. plain yogurt

several ice cubes

dash of cinnamon

organic whipped cream (optional). Make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, which is very dangerous for dogs.

you’r dog’s favorite treat (for garnish)

Watch the video below to perfect the tasty treat, and get more directions from Chewy here.

