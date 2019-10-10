Recipes
HomeRecipes

DIY Doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Buster's April All-Stars - Fergus

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio Now 100.9

As a proud “dog mom,” I’m the first to admit that I maybe go above and beyond to spoil my pups.  My dogs love getting “pup-cups” or “puppuccinos” after trips to the vet.  (I’m not the only one who does this for my dogs, right?!)  That got me thinking, wouldn’t it be great if there was a doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte?  There is!

I’m all about saving money and DIY, so I dug up a doggy PSL recipes for your pup to enjoy!  It only takes about 15 minutes and a few simple ingredients.  The main ingredient is pumpkin, which is actually packed full of vitamin A and C, iron, and potassium, so it’s good for your dog and it’s digestive system!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • ½ cup pure canned pumpkin
  • ¼ cup all natural chicken broth (without garlic or onions)
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tbsp. plain yogurt
  • several ice cubes
  • dash of cinnamon
  • organic whipped cream (optional). Make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, which is very dangerous for dogs.
  • you’r dog’s favorite treat (for garnish)

Watch the video below to perfect the tasty treat, and get more directions from Chewy here.

dog , fall , psl , Pumpkin , pumpkin spice latte , recipe , Treat

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close