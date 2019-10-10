New Allegations against Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer Released a Letter Denouncing a Former Colleague’s Rape Claim. She Calls it “Victim Shaming”

Ronan Farrow’s is releasing a new book “Catch and Kill.” In it, Farrow reveals the identity of the woman whose allegations against Matt Lauer led to his 2017 firing from the “Today” show.

Her name is Brooke Nevils. The former NBC News employee did an interview with Farrow for the book and alleged she was anally raped by Lauer during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Nevils’ said she was there to work with Meredith Vieira, and Lauer joined them for drinks at the hotel bar one evening. After consuming six shots of vodka, Nevils went to Lauer’s room to get her press credential, which she says Lauer had playfully taken. Nevils claims Lauer forced her onto the bed, turned her onto her stomach, and asked if she enjoyed anal sex. She said that she declined several times, but says Lauer did it anyway.

Matt Lauer has now responded to those clams.

He released a letter, stating that he’s done being silent. He said he kept quiet to protect his kids: He says what the two had was an extramarital affair that began in his hotel room in Sochi. He got specific and said, “We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual. The only concern she expressed was that someone might see her leaving my room.”

He also wrote that their affair continued and that Nevils “went out of her way to see me several times in my dressing room at work, and on one of those occasions we had a sexual encounter. It showed terrible judgment on my part, but it was completely mutual and consensual.”

Nevils slammed Lauer’s open letter, calling it ’a case study in victim shaming’.

