Chick-fil-A Employee Rescues Customers Phone From Storm Drain

A Chick-fil-A employee is going viral after Shauna Hall shared a story on her Facebook page about how he saved the day and her phone from a storm drain! Hall was getting out of her car when she dropped her phone down the drain. After momentarily freaking out and having a mini heart attack after losing her iPhone (we’ve all been there), she went inside to see if a manager could help. One of the workers named Seth, offered to help and even refunded them the money for their food because she was clearly having a bad day. The two ended up calling the county to see if someone could come out and help but were hung up on. So Seth decided it was up to him. He took matters into his own hands, climbed down into the drain after he noticed it wasn’t bolted down all the way, and actually got her phone! He even sliced his finger open in the process.

Hall commented, “I was so thankful I freaking hugged him. Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me… Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A.”

