Peter Weber has suffered a ‘Serious’ facial injury while On Location For Season 24 Of ‘The Bachelor’ In Costa Rica

Weber “split open his face” on two glasses he was carrying while golfing. OH NO!!!

He was taken to a hospital two-hours away where he underwent surgery and got 22 stitches in his face.

Peter is reportedly doing fine and is back to shooting his season with a bandage over his face.

Bless his heart…and Face.

