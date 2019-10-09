Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Kristen Bell Reacts to Daughter Singing Lizzo

kristen bell

Source: getty / Getty

Everyone loves Lizzo!  Even Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughter.  Bell posted a few videos to her Instagram story of her daughter belting Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” on their morning car ride.  Bell is seen quietly giggling, and clearly proud of her daughter’s rendition of Lizzo’s self-love anthem.  I’d be lying if I said this WASN’T me when I’m in the car by myself and Lizzo comes on.  Check out the cuteness below!

 

 

 

Bell then posted a few pics on her Instagram story captioned “I’m really feelin myself at school pickup today…I think it’s cuz my daughter sang @lizzobeeating all morning.”  Lizzo puts everyone in a good mood!

