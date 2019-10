A woman was stopped by TSA because she had 20 bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in her carry-on. They were for friends she was visiting in South Korea, but TSA thought it was suspicious so they inspected all of the bags before they finally let her through.

Will never forget the day TSA stopped me cuz they thought i was hiding shit inside my bag cuz all i had was like 20 bags of Hot Cheetos 😩 pic.twitter.com/cZ55xgEneG — Emily Ghoul (Emily Mei) (@emilyghoul1) October 5, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: