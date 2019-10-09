Justin Bieber Hints a New Album is on the Way

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Baldwin caught a lot of heat from a recent Instagram Live video where Justin mocked Taylor Swift eating a banana. But did anyone else catch that part where he mentioned he has new music coming before the end of 2020?! Apparently we’re talking about a single and a whole album here:
I also would love to know what these two tweets are referring to:
Keep in mind that the Biebs hasn’t released new any solo music since 2015, so this would be pretty epic.
