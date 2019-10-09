10 Relatable Things About Long-Distance Friendships

Everyone always talks about how difficult long-distance relationships are but long distance friendships just hit different. I’ve been in one with my best friend for three years now! If you have a long-distance friendship then you’ll be able to relate to these 10 things:
- Facetime Dates All The Time – FT especially comes in handy when trying on clothes at the mall or when you need help getting ready for a night out.
- Going Days/Weeks Without Talking but That Doesn’t Change a Thing – You’re both living your own busy lives so it’s understandable not talk all the time yet you still know your bff is only a call away and will always answer!
- Weekend Getaways – Whenever you need to leave your city for the weekend, you can always visit your best friends’.
- You’re Well Aware of Time Zones – And you’re pretty aware of their daily schedule and when their lunch break is.
- The Moment You Reunite is The Best Feeling – Kind of like those emotional homecoming videos on YouTube.
- When Someone Says“Bring your friends” and You’re Just Like Uhhhh – “Actually they’re in a whole another city so… it’s just going to be me.”
- 2 opportunities to go to Concerts – In case you missed the one in your city, you guys can always go to the one in theirs! Or both.
- Making Mental Notes of Spots to Take Your BFF When They Come to Town – The only thing missing from the cutest brunch spot is your bff.
- Hitting Them up One Million Times on Their Birthday – And posting to social all day long because you have to overcompensate for not physically being there.
- You Know You’re Both Exactly Where Each Other Needs to be – Your biggest cheerleader is miles away but your bond has only become stronger because of it!
