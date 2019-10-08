Halsey To Join Kelsea Ballerini on ‘CMT Crossroads’

Halsey and country superstar Kelsea Ballerini are friends and they, like many of us, enjoy some random singing sessions…I mean, who HASN’T has some sing alongs with their BFFs?! Last year, Kelsea posted a video to Instagram of the two of them singing one of my all time favorite songs, “Leave The Pieces” by The Wreckers. (They should totally start their own little duo!)

Well, Halsey is gonna get a little country! She’s set to join Kelsea on CMT Crossroads. The two starts will perform at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, on October 11th. Their performance will be a 70th episode of CMT Crossroads.

This isn’t the first time the girls have teamed up for a fierce duet in Nashville. They made a surprise stop at Santa’s Pub and treated pup patrons to lovely performance. Read more about the CMT Crossroads team up here.

Halsey singing karaoke with Kelsea Ballerini at Santa’s Pub in Nashville, TN last night! pic.twitter.com/OGJ9cq3kVE — HΔLSΞY'S KINGDOM (@_HalseysKingdom) July 19, 2018

