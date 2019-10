Maroon 5 recently released their emotional song “Memories,” and today they dropped the visuals to go along with it. This song is about the band’s late manager, who passed away unexpectedly a few years ago.

This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss. In other words, this song is for all of us. https://t.co/kQDn7gX9It pic.twitter.com/vFb3G3ZplY — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) September 20, 2019

Check out the music video below.

