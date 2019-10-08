Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Jlo is getting sued

Uh Oh! Jennifer Lopez Sued By Paparazzi Agency For Copyright Infringement Over A-Rod Photo

Jennifer Lopez

Source: Apple Music’s Beats 1 / Apple Music’s Beats 1

Instagram is getting Jlo in trouble.
Splash News and Picture Agency filed the copyright infringement suit against J-Lo in federal court in California.

The suit accuses Jen of two claims of copyright infringement for posting on her Instagram account a Splash photo of her holding hands with fiancé Alex Rodriguez while they were out for breakfast in NYC.

The suit seeks $150,000 in damages for each claim.

Wow.  The photo is of HER and her man and she can’t post it?
Jlo may have to cough up that cash!  Stay tuned…
instagram , Jennifer , Lawsuit , lopez

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close