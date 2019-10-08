Jlo is getting sued

Uh Oh! Jennifer Lopez Sued By Paparazzi Agency For Copyright Infringement Over A-Rod Photo

Instagram is getting Jlo in trouble.

Splash News and Picture Agency filed the copyright infringement suit against J-Lo in federal court in California. The suit accuses Jen of two claims of copyright infringement for posting on her Instagram account a Splash photo of her holding hands with fiancé Alex Rodriguez while they were out for breakfast in NYC. The suit seeks $150,000 in damages for each claim.

Wow. The photo is of HER and her man and she can’t post it?

Jlo may have to cough up that cash! Stay tuned…

