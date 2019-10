It’s the show we never knew we missed!!! E! True Hollywood Story is coming back and the story of Kim Kardashian West is up first.

For her upcoming special airing this Sunday night, Kim reveals how her relationship with Kanye West started.

Kim and Kanye talk about the people who tried to stop their relationship and how one night in Paris changed it all.

Tres Romantique!

