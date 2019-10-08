Dummy of The Day 10/08/19

A guy named Ronald used to work as a subway cleaner in New York, until he got fired a few years ago. But no one told payroll so for the past four years, he kept showing up to collect his paychecks. And in that time they’ve paid him roughly $250,000. last week he went in to get his check, and cops arrested him. Ronald says he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong. He claims he went on sick leave and thought the paychecks were legit. He claims no one ever told him he was fired. And it’s the subway cleaners fault, not his.

