Joe’s Need To Know News 10/08/19

-A Canadian law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of two parents who said their kids have an addiction to Fortnite. The lawsuit claims the creator of Fortnite, Epic Games, “knowingly put on the market a very, very addictive game which was also geared toward youth.” parents claimed the game creates a chemical addiction in players by releasing dopamine in a way that is similar to taking drugs like cocaine. The lawsuit said Epic Games should have warned players about the risks they’ll face playing the game.

-Instagram is going to remove the “Following” tab from the app. The feature allowed users to keep track of photos and videos everyone in their follow list was liking or commenting on. Some users said the feature made them feel paranoid and self-conscious.

"Dum Dums, Smarties, and Jolly Ranchers maybe suitable for Ontario, Fontana, and even Montclair… but NOT here in Rancho Cucamonga!" WE 👏 ARE 👏 AN 👏 AFFLUENT 👏 NEIGHBORHOOD 👏 AND 👏 OUR 👏 HALLOWEEN 👏 CANDY 👏 SHOULD 👏 REFLECT 👏 THAT 👏 pic.twitter.com/qk7WzCxGMB — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) October 3, 2019

-A woman in California has gone viral after she ranted about Halloween candy on a neighborhood Facebook page. She said “Cheap candy has somehow infiltrated our community and it has to stop . . . we are an affluent neighborhood and this status should be reflected in our candy provisions for Halloween.”

-The Average American’s Commute Just Hit a Record High of 27 Minutes One Way. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the average American’s commute was 27 minutes one way last year that’s two minutes more than it was a decade ago. That adds up to an extra 20 minutes a week or 17 extra hours a year

Huge shoutout to the fans that came out to MMP today! We’re hosting another Watch Party tomorrow, game time either 3:15pm or 6:05pm CT. Party starts at either 1pm or 4pm CT, respectively. Snag your free voucher at https://t.co/1KLkXR2R8A. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jK8KigjFtZ — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2019

-Rays beat the Astros 10-3 to force a game 4 in ALDS. Game 4 is tonight in Tampa

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: