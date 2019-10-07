WATCH: Justin Bieber Mocks Taylor Swift

It’s no secret there’s some bad blood between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. Things between the two of them exploded publicly when Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun purchased Taylor’s back catalog of music- which, of course, led to Bieber defending his manager. And let’s not forget that Taylor is best friends with Selena Gomez, Bieber’s ex.

Well, if you didn’t see the hilarious video Jimmy Fallon shared with the world of Taylor’s post lasik eye surgery, she cried over a banana. It was funny and adorable all at the same time! Bieber’s wifey, Hailey Baldwin was on Instagram live recently, when Justin did a little reenactment that didn’t sit well with Swifties. See the video below.

📹 | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor’s Jimmy Fallon interview clip of Taylor after Lasik Surgery via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/oPPAsMvQk1 — Taylor Swift Updates (Backup) (@TSUpdatesNYBU2) October 7, 2019

A fan posted a video, calling out Hailey and telling her to “shut up!” In response, Hailey retweeted the video with the following statement, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!” Swifties were quick to jump in the comments and call Mrs. Bieber out for previous negative comments she’s made about Swift. Check out the twitter exchange below!

Hailey continues to respond to criticism…

@myyylover listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) October 7, 2019

@myyylover but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) October 7, 2019

Many Swifties think it was an intentional attack, like the infamous Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber and Kanye West selfie that had a caption aimed at Taylor. Will Taylor respond?

This isn’t the first time Bieber has come under fire recently. PETA is upset with the Biebs for purchasing 2 cats for $35,000. Check out the story and see his response here.

