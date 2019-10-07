Monday Motivation Stories! 10/7/19

Joe shared a heartwarming story about a boyfriend who did something special for his girlfriend that suffers from anxiety. click here for the full story!

McKinzie picked a video from a relationship expert, Matthew Hussey, who will motivate you not to settle!

(video of the relationship experts advice)

Liv shared a story about a single man who has changed the lives of 50+ foster teens in NYC. click here for the full story.

(video of man & some of the foster children he helped)

