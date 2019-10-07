Dummy of the Day
Dummy of The Day 10/07/19

An Arkansas woman was arrested for wearing a bag of meth as a hair bow. The woman was initially pulled over because of an expired registration and admitted her license was suspended. When police ordered the woman to get out of the car, they noticed the bag of meth that was clipped into her hair. The woman got angry when the officers asked her about the drugs and said someone else put meth in her hair. Officers found several more bags of meth inside her car. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

