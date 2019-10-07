Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News 10/07/19

A groom forced himself on one of his bride-to-be’s bridesmaids at a celebration before the wedding and is now facing sexual assault charges. Police in Pennsylvania say Daniel Carney sexually assaulted the bridesmaid in a locker room after she got drunk and blacked out during a celebration for the bride and groom. The bride went into the locker room and the sexual assault ended when the bride and groom got into a physical fight. Surveillance video shows the woman, who looked “extremely unsteady on her feet,” being pulled into the locker room by Carney. In a call between Carney and his accuser that investigators were given permission to listen in on, Carney admits to leading her into the locker room and apologizes multiple times. Police say Carney also told them he did take advantage of the bridesmaid. The couple still went through with the wedding.

-Target Has Debuted Golden Girls Costumes for Halloween 2019. You can be Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, or Sophia. Each outfit is being sold for $68.99

-A woman was injured when a deer jumped through the window of a Long Island hair salon and crashed into her. The deer jumped through the window of Be.you.tiful Hair Salon.

The deer hit a woman inside the salon, leaving her with leg and head pain. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The animal wasn’t at the scene when police arrived.

-A month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, rescuers have found a dog alive in the rubble. The one-year-old dog, nicknamed “Miracle,” was nearly crushed under a collapsed building after Dorian came roaring ashore in September. Earlier this week, the team at Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone to detect a heat signature under a pile of debris. Rescuers raced over, finding a malnourished male dog whose only way of survival was drinking rainwater.

NFL: Colts 19 beat the Chiefs 13  | Texans 53 beat the Falcons 32

MLB The Houston Astros took a two games to none lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series thanks to some strong pitching.  Game 3 is today in Tampa

