Mallory
HomeMallory

Mallory’s Detox Bubble Bath Mix

I love my Self-Care Sundays! I use the day to unwind from the weekend and rejuvenate my body for the week ahead. One of my favorite Sunday rituals is soaking in a bubble bath. While I could spend my entire afternoon in the tub, I would recommend dedicating 20 minutes of your day to treating yourself with a calming detox bubble bath. Here’s all you’ll need:

  • Mix 2 cups of epsom salt with 1/2 – 1 cup of baking soda – read here about the benefits that baking soda adds. 
  • Add in about 10 drops of your favorite essential oils to the mix – I prefer to use a calming lavender. Lemongrass is also one of my favorites and is good for aches and pain.

This DIY mix will draw toxins out of the body, lower stress-related hormones, and balance your pH levels.

Oh and don’t forget the candlelight and relaxing music for the full spa effect – very, very important! After 20 minutes, you’ll feel refreshed and relaxed. Enjoy!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close