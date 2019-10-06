Mallory’s Detox Bubble Bath Mix

I love my Self-Care Sundays! I use the day to unwind from the weekend and rejuvenate my body for the week ahead. One of my favorite Sunday rituals is soaking in a bubble bath. While I could spend my entire afternoon in the tub, I would recommend dedicating 20 minutes of your day to treating yourself with a calming detox bubble bath. Here’s all you’ll need:

Mix 2 cups of epsom salt with 1/2 – 1 cup of baking soda – read here about the benefits that baking soda adds.

Add in about 10 drops of your favorite essential oils to the mix – I prefer to use a calming lavender. Lemongrass is also one of my favorites and is good for aches and pain.

This DIY mix will draw toxins out of the body, lower stress-related hormones, and balance your pH levels.

Oh and don’t forget the candlelight and relaxing music for the full spa effect – very, very important! After 20 minutes, you’ll feel refreshed and relaxed. Enjoy!

