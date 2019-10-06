Entertainment News
WATCH: Taylor Swift Perform on ‘SNL’

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Taylor Swift was this week’s musical guest on SNL, and man she didn’t disappoint!  Earlier this week when she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she would be performing “Lover” and kept the other song a surprise.

 

Taylor did a stripped down performance of “Lover,” behind a green piano, while wearing all green.  I’m waiting for someone to make green screen edits of the entire performance with something cat related.  Her second song was an unexpected surprise.  She performed “False God” live for the first time, which was WOW!  Check out her performances below!

 

