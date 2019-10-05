Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ed Sheeran’s Tattoo Artist Agrees With Haters – His Tattoos Aren’t Very Good

I guess I never realized how tatted up Ed Sheeran really is. Kevin Paul, who has also done work on Cara Delevinge, Harry styles and Rihanna has tatted Ed up more than 40 times! But after 40 tattoos, he revealed to The Mirror that all that ink is one of the best and worst things to ever happen to his career. He also agrees with the haters saying, “I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren’t very good.”

But all of Ed’s tattoo’s are really personal to him and really that’s all that matters!

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close