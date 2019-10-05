Ed Sheeran’s Tattoo Artist Agrees With Haters – His Tattoos Aren’t Very Good

I guess I never realized how tatted up Ed Sheeran really is. Kevin Paul, who has also done work on Cara Delevinge, Harry styles and Rihanna has tatted Ed up more than 40 times! But after 40 tattoos, he revealed to The Mirror that all that ink is one of the best and worst things to ever happen to his career. He also agrees with the haters saying, “I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren’t very good.”

But all of Ed’s tattoo’s are really personal to him and really that’s all that matters!

