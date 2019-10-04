[PICS] Justin Beiber vs. PETA: A Cat Fight

Well, I guess you can now call the Biebs “cat daddy!” He recently purchased 2 Savannah cats for a whopping total of $35,000. Now, of course, PETA is pissed! (I mean, there are thousands of kittens currently in shelters waiting to be adopted, so they kinda have a point)

PETA spoke out against Justin’s purchase telling PEOPLE, “Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo. Justin Beiber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.’” (Great use of musical puns here, PETA)

Justin Beiber really could care less what PETA or anyone else has to say, he went OFF on Instagram. Here’s what he posted on his story:

PETA did respond to PEOPLE about Justin’s posts, stating, “Sorry, Justin, but you must think more deeply about this issue: When millions of animals are losing their lives every year because not enough people adopt — choosing instead to shop — the animal overpopulation crisis is a ‘real problem.’ That’s what ‘sucks.’”

I don’t think PETA will be changing Beiber’s mind anytime soon. Justin has taken to Instagram urging his fans to follow the Instagram account he made for Sushi and Tuna. Read more on the story here.

