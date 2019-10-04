WATCH: Niall Horan’s NTMY Video + Easter Eggs + Niall & Selena?

Niall Horan is BACK! He just premiered his new song “Nice To Meet Ya,” accompanied by a music video. I cannot stop listening to it on repeat, it is my JAM!

#NiceToMeetYa is out! Thank you for the patience guys! I'm very proud of this one and I hope ya love it. Video is out as well , go give it a watch on @vevo now x https://t.co/qc7nRY0g39 pic.twitter.com/pXGcye1JHJ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 4, 2019

So what’s next for Niall? An album, more singles? Watch very closely, it appears he has hidden some Easter eggs in his video.

Ahahah the Easter eggs in @NiallOfficial's new video are crazy

– Small Talk

– Still

– No Judgement

– Heartbreak Weather

Thanks #NiceToMeetYa pic.twitter.com/eDjIHCyArr — Emily // #NiceToMeetYou (@emily_belle_13) October 4, 2019

As a fellow Swiftie, I was internally screaming “Easter egg!” when I saw these.

maybe ive just been a swiftie for too long but… are these… easter eggs??? #NiceToMeetYa pic.twitter.com/GjzyeXTFDB — nice to meet ya, i'm lari (and i love mich) 🍊 (@daylightdlibyh) October 4, 2019

If you call the numbers, you can hear some special messages from Niall, and even hear a preview of his next single.

EVERYONE CALL BOTH OF THE NUMBERS !! THEY’RE BOTH EASTER EGGS #NiceToMeetYa pic.twitter.com/0WfNVbU7bP — spooky jj, nice to meet ya (@rosesalmighty_) October 4, 2019

But for real, is this some kind of hint that there could be a 1D reunion on the horizons?

Niall celebrated the release with a few friends…but wait, WHY IS SELENA GOMEZ RIGHT BESIDE YOU?!

Interesting that she posted about NTMY to her story…are you guys making music together? Are you an item? Whatever it is, I think we all ship it.

