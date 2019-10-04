Dummy of the Day
Dummy of The Day 10/04/19

Today’s Dummy of The Day shows what happens when you mix Alcohol and Facebook. A man in Tennessee was arrested for smashing a mirror over his roommate’s head. The man was upset about a Facebook post so his roommate tried to calm him down. The victim told him, “calm down, you’re just drunk.” The man yelled back, “I’ll show you drunk” before grabbing a mirror off a wall and smashing it over the victim’s head. The man fled their home before police arrived, but was eventually found and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim suffered injuries to his head, wrist, face and shoulders.

