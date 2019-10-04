Joe's Need To Know News
Joe's Need To Know News 10/04/19

-A birthday surprise went horribly wrong after a man in Florida accidentally killed his son-in-law, who showed up unannounced at his house. Christoper Bergan flew in from Norway to surprise his father-in-law Richard Dennis for his birthday. After arriving at the airport around 11 p.m. Bergan, who’s married to Dennis’ daughter, headed straight to Dennis’ house for his planned surprise. Around 11:30, he arrived at the house, and knocked on the back door. When Dennis opened the door, his son-in-law jumped out of the bushes, making a “growling sound” to wish him happy birthday. The father-in-law got startled, grabbed his gun and shot Bergan. He only fired one round, which went straight to the heart, “striking Mr. Bergan, killing him instantly”. The sheriff called the incident “totally accidental.”

-Texas high school cheerleader Tyra Winters saw a toddler choking on a piece of candy during her school’s homecoming parade. She jumped off of a parade float to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a 2-year-old boy named Clarke.

-McDonald’s announced the McRib will be returning to 10,000 locations across the U.S. on Monday.

-It’s National Taco Day!

