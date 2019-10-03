WATCH: Jonas Brothers Tiny Desk Concert

I love the Jonas Brothers, I mean who doesn’t?! They recently did an NPR Tiny Desk performance, and of course it’s phenomenal! There were some toy instruments just laying around they even worked into their performance.

Turns out they filmed this on the day of Joe’s birthday, so of course he was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” from the audience and a cake. Red velvet cake to be exact, which is my absolute favorite!

Check out the performance below!

