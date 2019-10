I absolutely LOVE the song, “One Thing Right!” So, I was so excited that Marshmello and Kane brown recently stopped by Ellen to perform it. Of course, they CRUSHED it! They really outdid themselves by pulling up in a car, making their way around backstage before coming out through the audience. Check out their performance below!

