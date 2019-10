A woman is in custody for domestic abuse charges after she allegedly attacked her husband with a Nerf gun. According to an arrest report for Anh Thi Pham, 40, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. The victim said his wife started an argument with him over suspected infidelity, brandished two plastic Nerf guns and started to hit him with the guns. The victim said he ran out of the house to get away but was chased down the road by his wife.

Woman pistol whips husband with NERF guns because she thought he was cheating. #dummyoftheday pic.twitter.com/vtG46FuH9L — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) October 3, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: