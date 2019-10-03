Joe’s Need To Know News 10/03/19

A Florida Dive Bar Donates $14,000 in Bills from Its Walls to Hurricane Dorian Relief #joesneedtoknownews pic.twitter.com/uD7PUEchGj — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) October 3, 2019

-A dive bar in Florida donated $14,000 from its walls to help with Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. For years, it’s been a custom for bar-goers to staple a dollar bill onto the walls of the Siesta Key Oyster Bar. Over the past month, the bar’s staff has been carefully peeling the money from the walls to donate it to the hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

-A professional dancer caused a scare at a hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan when she showed up wearing zombie makeup. Her look put the hospital on high alert. She was getting makeup done for a Halloween marketing campaign. She said, ”It literally just shot up to my brain and it just caused like a really bad reaction.” She was rushed to the hospital, but still wearing the makeup. The hospital said, “Let’s get her back to trauma now and she’s probably going into shock, she’s not making any sense.” They had no idea at that point that she was wearing makeup. The woman said she just assumed they could see that it was fake. The hospital spokesperson released a statement: “The emergency room is not a place for fun and games. They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patients with true emergencies.”

-An annual study found drive-thru’s are 21 seconds slower this year than they were last year now an average of 4 minutes and 15 seconds from start to finish. Out of all the chains they looked at, Dunkin’ Donuts was the fastest, and Chick-fil-A was the slowest.

-Today is Mean Girls Day

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: