Dustin
HomeDustin

New Justin Bieber Music Is COMING!!!!

justin bieber

Source: gq magazine / GQ Magazine

This might make you pee a little with excitement! It looks as though Dan and Shay are teaming up with Justin Bieber for a new song. Here’s the biggest question…Pop or Country? Dan and shay have a had a couple songs on the TOP 40 charts with Speachless and Tequila. So, I guess it’s fitting that they team up with one of pops biggest stars for an actual pop song! However, what if JB is looking to branch out and want to do something in the country world? AH!! So many things!

Here’s the teaser Dan and Shay posted!

View this post on Instagram

@justinbieber | 10.4.19

A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on

100.9 , Dan and Shay , Dustin Kross , justin bieber , new music , radionow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close