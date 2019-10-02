New Justin Bieber Music Is COMING!!!!

This might make you pee a little with excitement! It looks as though Dan and Shay are teaming up with Justin Bieber for a new song. Here’s the biggest question…Pop or Country? Dan and shay have a had a couple songs on the TOP 40 charts with Speachless and Tequila. So, I guess it’s fitting that they team up with one of pops biggest stars for an actual pop song! However, what if JB is looking to branch out and want to do something in the country world? AH!! So many things!

Here’s the teaser Dan and Shay posted!

